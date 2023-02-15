Mum, OAP and man (40s) die in one day on Northern Ireland’s roads

Three people have died in separate accidents on Northern Ireland’s roads.

The victims included 35-year-old mother-of-three Michaela Curran, who died in a single-vehicle collision in the Bishops Brae Avenue area of Downpatrick, Co Down.

Police said Ms Curran – who was from the local area – passed away at the scene.

Her family are “devastated” by the tragedy.

Friends described her as a “diamond” and a “loving mum” in moving tributes.

Downpatrick SDLP councillor Gareth Sharvin said his thoughts are prayers were with Ms Curran’s family.

"Our community is in shock and extremely saddened by the news of the accident on Bishop Brae Avenue in Downpatrick,” he said.

“I know the Downpatrick community will pull together to support the family at this time. Thank you to emergency services who attended the scene of the tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Michaela’s husband, children, and the Curran/Walsh/Gordon family circle at this difficult time.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said it was “such heartbreaking news”.

“My thoughts are with her young family and the wider clan at this very tough time,” he added.

The PSNI said emergency crews attended a collision in the Bishops Brae area just after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

“Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time," they added.

In a separate incident, a man in his 40s died after being struck by a vehicle in Antrim.

Police said the incident happened in the Randalstown Road area of the town after 10pm on Tuesday.

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch said: “These are extremely difficult and tragic circumstances to lose a loved one and my heart goes out to them.

“I’d urge any witnesses to what happened to come forward to police and assist them with their investigation.”

PSNI Sergeant Neil Harrison has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or those who have dash cam footage and CCTV footage to come forward to police on the non emergency 101 number.

The third tragedy involved a man aged in his 70s, who died in a road crash involving a a car and a motorbike.

It happened in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney on Tuesday evening.

PSNI Sergeant Vicki Green said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area around 6.25pm.

"One man, aged in his 70s, sadly died as a result of the collision.”

On Monday, a well-known dentist died from injuries sustained in a crash in January.

Denis Kelly, who owned a dental practice in Aughnacloy, was involved in a collision between a car and a lorry at Knockmany Road, Augher, last month.

A PSNI spokesperson said that following the collision on January 27, Mr Kelly (62), originally from Enniskillen, was taken to hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries.