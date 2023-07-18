Mum of Armagh boy asks for prayers after bone marrow donor found

The mother of Bobby Browne has asked for prayers as her eight-year-old son undergoes aggressive cancer treatment ahead of anticipated bone marrow transplant.

The Bessbrook boy is in need of the life-saving procedure following the devastating leukaemia diagnosis last summer.

Extensive treatment has proven to be unsuccessful so far.

But on Monday his mum Louise shared an emotional request to those who have been following Bobby’s journey as she confirmed a donor has been found.

“We have been told that they have a donor for Bobby and he is being admitted to hospital tomorrow (Tuesday) to start the process," she wrote on social media.

“He has to have aggressive chemo and radiation therapy for eight days before he has the transplant.

“As Bobby needs a match urgently they have told us that they have had to pick a donor which isn't a full match.

"This will mean a lot of side effects alongside those from the chemo and radiation therapy.

"We are asking that you all pray for Bobby that he will have minimal side effects and the strength to come through this."

It comes just weeks after a “Swab for Bobby” motorcycle run and fun day was held at Shane O’Neills GAA Club in Camlough.

The family wanted to bring as many people as possible together in the hope of finding a suitable match.

Dad Danny expressed optimism in a video posted ahead of the event at the end of June.

“I was asked the other day will I ever find this donor and I says, ‘Yes, I will never give up on finding this donor’,” he said.

“My son Bobby believes that.

"The other night he put his arms around me and he whispered in my ear, ‘Daddy, we will never give up’, and we will never give up.”

In the most recent update, mum Louise acknowledged that her son “has a hard journey ahead of him” as she appealed for prayers and support.

Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty is among those celebrating the news.

“The Browne family have been in all of our hearts and minds as they’ve searched for a bone marrow match for their young son Bobby, and there will be such a huge sense of relief and hope on finding a match to enable lifesaving treatment for Bobby," he said.

“Bobby’s resilience, along with the determination of his parents Louise and Danny, has been a source of inspiration to so many people locally, something that has been evidenced not just by the outpouring of sympathy for the family, but also by the huge numbers of people who stepped up to be tested in search of a match for Bobby."

The SDLP representative said Bobby’s story “highlights the importance of being on the bone marrow donor register” as he encouraged everyone who has not yet joined to do so.

“You could save someone’s life," Mr McNulty said.

“The goodwill and good wishes of everyone will follow Bobby as he now embarks upon the next stage of his treatment.

"My prayers are with the Browne family, particularly Bobby, so that he comes through his treatment and transplant with flying colours.”