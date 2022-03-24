Mum of Belfast man Joseph Ritch pays tribute to her ‘lovely boy’ who died following assault in Ardoyne

Joseph Ritch who has died following an assault last week in Ardoyne (Family photo).

The mum of Belfast man Joseph Ritch has paid tribute to her son after the 31-year-old passed away in hospital following an assault five days earlier in the city.

Police said Mr Ritch sustained a wound to his neck after he was injured in a “physical altercation” at an address in Flax Street last Friday. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but died on Wednesday.

His mother Cindy described him as her “lovely boy” and said he had saved three lives after the family donated his organs.

"My lovely boy Joe is gone,” she wrote on social media.

"He left us at half 6 this evening to go and save 3 lives through organ donation.

"I don’t want to get into details while police are investigating the incident that led to this desperately sad outcome but his name has been released to the press and I don’t want people speculating about him.

“It’s been the absolute privilege of my life to be his Mum because he taught me patience and tolerance and enriched us all with his incredible energy and intelligence.

“I will always be a mum of three amazing children. I will love you and miss you forever.”

In a statement, PSNI detective inspector Ian Davis said: “Mr Ritch, having sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away.

“A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries.”

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.