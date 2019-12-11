Mum of Dylan Fox says her 'heart is shattered' after teenager's sudden death

His school St Mary's has opened a book of condolence. Pic Google

The mother of 17-year-old Dylan Fox who died suddenly at his west Belfast home has said her "heart is shattered".

The Year 13 pupil at St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School was found dead on Monday morning at the family home on Summerhill Walk in Twinbrook.

His death was said to be accidental.

A book of condolence has been opened at his school and his friends have been offered counselling support.

In an emotional tribute on Facebook, Dylan's mother Tracy said: "My beautiful baby you have utterly ripped my heart apart.

"How will [I] ever live without you?

"You were my world, my heart is shattered. I'm broken, I'm dying inside."

Siobhan Kelly, principal of St Mary's, said it was a sad time for Dylan's friends, family and the entire school community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and classmates at this sad time," she added.

"Dylan was a very popular student among his peers and with staff and had begun his Level 3 studies in our PE Department. He will be sadly missed by the entire school community," she said.

"This will be a very difficult time for his fellow students and our immediate priority has been to look after our students, particularly his close friends and his year group and they have been offered immediate support by our pastoral team.

"We, as a school, have been fully supported by the Educational Authority critical incident team. This support will continue over the coming days and weeks.

"We are liaising closely with Dylan’s family and we are praying for them at this very difficult time."

She added: "An accidental death is hard to bear at any time for those closest, but when it is a young person with so much to live for and it happens during the Christmas season it is extremely difficult.

"Our staff have been exceptional under very difficult circumstances and will continue to offer their support."

Friends offered condolences to the family, describing Dylan as "a beautiful boy".

"You're all in my thoughts Tracy, so sorry to hear about your wee son," read one post.

"May God give you the strength to get through this. Forever young."

Other social media users said their hearts were broken for the family and said Dylan would be watching over them.

"Heart is broken for you," they said.

The teenager is survived by his parents Tracy and Mark, stepfather Oliver and younger brothers Brooklyn and Brandon.

Dylan's death sent shockwaves through the local community.

"Heartbreaking for his poor family and friends," said one person on Facebook.

"God Bless Dylan. Prayers for everyone who knew Dylan, his family, friends, teachers and school mates. God bless you all."

Others described it as a parents' worst nightmare.

"So so sad. Right before Christmas," said another comment.

"My son is in his form class, absolutely devastating to the family, thoughts and prayers go out to them all."

The funeral will be held on Thursday.

His remains will leave his home at 12.30pm on Thursday, followed by requiem Mass at St Luke's Church in Twinbrook at 1pm. Burial will take place in Blaris Cemetery shortly after.