Mum of murdered IRA victim Paul Quinn hopeful of justice after intervention of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

Police chief visited scene where Co Armagh man was killed

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has visited the barn in Co Monaghan where Paul Quinn was battered to death by the IRA, and has pledged to help bring his killers to justice.

Paul’s mother Breege welcomed Mr Harris’s personal interest in the case and said she believed the net was closing on those responsible for her son’s murder.

The 21-year-old from Cullyhanna in south Armagh was beaten to death with iron bars and nail-studded cudgels by a gang of around a dozen men in the barn across the border in Oram in October 2007.

He had previously clashed with the son of the local IRA commander.

Mrs Quinn said: “I have never given up hope that Paul’s murderers will be brought to justice.

"They will be sleeping a lot less soundly in their beds now gardai are stepping things up. Every day, they will wonder if it’s their last day of freedom.

"Every night, they will wonder if there’ll be a knock on their door in the morning that will lead to them being held to account for what they did to my son.”

The Quinns met the Garda Commissioner in Dublin last month. On Monday, he visited Castleblaney Garda Station where he was briefed on the current status of the murder investigation.

He also travelled to the barn in Oram where Paul was fatally assaulted.

Mrs Quinn said: “Drew Harris told me he was committed to getting justice for Paul when I met him a few weeks ago.

"I think it’s highly symbolic that he actually visited the barn. It shows his personal interest in the case.

"The commissioner said that progress had been made in Paul’s murder investigation following a serious case review.

"Drew Harris was very warm and friendly, and we have a lot of faith in him. The Garda have been brilliant to us from the very start, and we have placed a huge amount of trust in them.

"I would ask anyone with information to contact the Garda or the PSNI. No family should have to endure what we've endured.

"It's not Paul dying, it's the death that he got which is unbearable for us. Every bone beneath his neck was broken. No mother should have to see her son in a coffin like that.”

The Quinns have been given fresh hope as new DNA techniques are being used to re-examine old exhibits in the investigation, and a dedicated scientist from Forensic Science Ireland is now working on the case.

Around 200 exhibits seized in Co Monaghan are being re-examined for traces of DNA, including clothing from some of the suspects and a vehicle.

Gardai have said they plan to re-interview suspects and those who have made statements about the murder once Covid-19 restrictions allow them to do so.

The PSNI is also set to examine items it has seized over the years. The re-examination follows a review by the gardai’s serious crime review team, which was completed in late 2019.

In the years since Paul's murder detectives have followed 1,900 lines of inquiry, made 20 arrests and taken over 700 statements.

Gardai believe the gang who abducted and killed Paul spent weeks planning the attack.