‘Mum told the RUC to take his guns, but they refused... then he shot her and himself’: Jayne Stewart on the 1991 murder of her mother by her policeman father

Sarah Everard’s death and claims of misogyny within the PSNI has prompted Jayne Stewart to break her silence over the 1991 murder of her mother by her policeman father. She spoke to Gail Walker

Jayne Stewart has decided to speak out as she fears the ‘locker room culture’ within the ranks of some police forces has got worse since her harrowing experience. Credit: Peter Morrison

Gail Walker Mon 21 Mar 2022 at 02:09