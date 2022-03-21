‘Mum told the RUC to take his guns, but they refused... then he shot her and himself’: Jayne Stewart on the 1991 murder of her mother by her policeman father
Sarah Everard’s death and claims of misogyny within the PSNI has prompted Jayne Stewart to break her silence over the 1991 murder of her mother by her policeman father. She spoke to Gail Walker
Gail Walker
Jayne Stewart is still haunted by the scene of carnage she found when, aged 17, she pushed open the door of the family home: her RUC constable father had shot her mother dead before turning the gun upon himself. Their bloodstained bodies were lying in the hallway.