Mum's appeal for charity that brought tragic Armagh student Jeni Larmour home

Support has been 'truly humbling', she says as £3,000 raised for Trust

The mother of a Co Armagh student who died suddenly in England earlier this month is raising funds to support a charity that brought her body back home to Northern Ireland.

Jeni Larmour (18), from Newtownhamilton, passed away at her halls of residence in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in the early hours of Saturday, October 3.

A former deputy head girl at Armagh Royal School, she had just moved to the city to study architecture and urban planning at Newcastle University.

Northumbria Police confirmed in the days afterwards that 11 arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of four young people, including three students.

The arrests included an 18-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of supplying a class B drug.

Jeni and another 18-year-old woman died of suspected drug overdoses at Newcastle University's Park View halls of residence.

A 21-year-old student at Northumbria University and an 18-year-old man from nearby Washington also died of overdoses over the same tragic weekend.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust had supported the Larmour family circle as they brought Jeni home to Newtownhamilton.

The teenager was laid to rest last weekend at Ballynahone Cemetery following a private family funeral.

Jeni's mother Sandra Foster Larmour has launched an appeal for donations for the family-run charity that helps to bring the bodies of people who die abroad back to Ireland.

The Newry-based Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was established by Colin and Eithne Bell in memory of their own son, who was killed in a hit and run in New York in 2013 aged 26.

To date it has helped repatriate around 500 people who have died in tragic circumstances abroad.

Mrs Larmour, a long-standing employee with Ulster Carpets, has also thanked everyone who helped bring comfort and support to her family over recent weeks.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who has supported me, Daniel, mum and my family over the past few weeks," she wrote on social media.

"Jeni's death was untimely, tragic and unnecessary... such a beautiful, talented, outstanding girl who had so much to offer.

"The help, support, messages, cards, flowers, food, thoughts and prayers of you all have truly humbled me at this time.

"Thank you to everyone."

To date her appeal has raised over £3,000 and is rising daily with donations being made through The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust page on Facebook.

Last week TV presenter Eamonn Holmes described Jeni's death as "every parent's worst nightmare".

The This Morning presenter from Belfast said he fears that young people are more at risk from dodgy drugs than coronavirus.

Eamonn (60) said: "It takes something particularly shocking to grasp our horror away from Covid deaths and it happened in Newcastle, where not one but four young people lost their lives to drugs.

"Hopefully, it will not be long before Covid-19 goes away.

"The same can't be said for the lure, temptation and lethal nature of various drug cocktails.

"All of those young lives lost were important and tragic, and three of them shared a common rite of passage by being university students - two of them freshers by only a few days."

Eamonn's son Jack is the same age and also started uni this term, and he said that he and his wife Ruth Langsford have worried about him being away from home.