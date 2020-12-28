Mum's joy as son's artwork captures symptoms of her rare condition

A Co Londonderry mum who suffers from a debilitating brain condition has spoken of her pride after her autistic son won a nationwide competition to find a new piece of artwork to symbolise the disease.

Fern McCracken, from Magherafelt, suffers from idiopathic intracranial hypertension, which affects only one in every 100,000 people.

Now her son's artwork will serve as inspiration at the centre where research into the condition is carried out at Birmingham University.

She explained how Alister (22) is autistic, but has found a real outlet in creative art, and gaining recognition for his work is encouraging him to try for a place at university next summer.

"He loves digital art he studied art at school and tech and intends to go to university next year if he can," she said.

"Alister entered this competition because I have a condition called idiopathic intracranial hypertension.

Alister’s winning artwork

"I was diagnosed when I was 18, almost 30 years ago. Since then I've had two brain surgeries and struggle with symptoms everyday."

Those symptoms include nausea every morning and headaches around the clock, as well as a constantly weakness in her left side, both arm and leg.

On top of that Fern also deals with extreme tiredness, whooshing sounds in her ears and ocular migraines where the floor seems to move.

"There are also olfactory hallucinations, basically smelling things that's not there like smoke," she added.

"It's not easy," she said, "but for Alister to show a knowledge in art form of what people like me who suffer from this are going through give me a real sense of pride.

"To be honest, I'm so proud I could burst!"

The competition was initiated by Professor Alex Sinclair, who is the UK's leading authority on the condition.

"Alister's art captured the symptoms perfectly," she said after announcing him as the winner.

"Every doctor, professor or scientist who comes through the doors here will see Alister's work and we're delighted to have it on display."

Fern and Alister will be invited for a tour at the Birmingham University facility once Covid regulations are relaxed a part of Alister's prize.