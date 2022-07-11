Mum’s new book on water safety for kids a tribute to tragic little Ryan

Woman who lost son in drowning accident on holiday in 2000 now raising funds to print free guide for youngsters

Olivia and her son Ryan, who drowned on holiday in Canary Islands

A woman has launched a fundraiser to cover the printing costs of a new children’s book on water safety in memory of her young son who died in a swimming pool accident.

Olivia Espie is hoping to raise £3,200 to make Ryan’s Rules available to as many youngsters as possible.

Her son Ryan (5) died in a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.

Swimming is a statutory part of physical education from Primary 5 here, but Olivia believes that is too late. She said: “Children need taught about water safety from a much younger age.

“They are exposed to pools and different bodies of water from a young age so the dangers are there that need addressed.

“That is what I hope to do through this book.”

She has already raised £1,700 in just two weeks.

Olivia, who is originally from Dungannon but now lives in Ballymena, collaborated with Co Tyrone author Emma Heatherington on the book.

“We wrote it together,” explained the Ambulance Service emergency dispatcher.

“I have known her for a long time and I reached out to ask her, and she was more than happy to help.

“She has been such an amazing support emotionally throughout this journey.”

In addition to Emma, illustrator Jonathan Temples reduced his fees considerably, and Quarter Two Designs is printing it at cost price.

Twenty-two years on from Ryan’s death, Olivia hopes that sharing her story will help raise awareness of water safety.

“What happened to us on that holiday to Lanzarote was just awful and I don’t wish it on any parent,” she said.

“We had just arrived at our accommodation and had to walk up a street. My mum was keeping an eye on the kids and we were carrying the luggage and I’ll always remember Ryan pointing out the swimming pool.

“He was terrified of water, he wouldn’t even let you wash his hair, so I had to reassure him.

“The next thing we noticed he was missing, so we started searching everywhere; we looked in the pool, but it was so dirty we couldn’t see anything.

“Some man was sitting there and I heard him say some poor family had just arrived and they had found the little boy face down in the pool.

“I ran round and I will never forget what I saw. My little boy was lying on the side of the pool with a crowd of people around him. I heard someone saying there was a pulse in his ankle, but he was gone.

“I think that my job helped me to cope because I know now that the pulse was probably nothing, it was probably just because they were giving him CPR.”

She described the days following the accident as a “blur”.

She added: “In the past month alone there have been many pool-related deaths in children while on holiday, and every time a story like this comes on the news it’s just heartbreaking.

“I just wish more could be done to inform or prepare people before jetting off on holiday.

“What I hope to do through this new book is to help equip young people with the tools that they need to try avoid incidents like this.

“I am not taking any financial gain from this book project, all I want is to be able to spread the word and any donation is greatly appreciated.”

The plan is to distribute the book free this summer.

Olivia is hoping to meet the Education Minister and local MPs in the coming weeks to move the project forward.

She added: “There are 20 pages and if any businesses would like to sponsor a page please do get in touch through my email watersafetymum@hotmail.com.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/watersafetymum link.

Follow Olivia on Facebook and Instagram using the handle @WaterSafetyMum