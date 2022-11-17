Mural honouring UVF gunman branded ‘disgrace’ by daughter-in-law of Belfast grandmother who died after being knocked down by Joe Coggle

PSNI confirm they are ‘examining’ the circumstances around the mural.

The daughter-in-law of a woman who died after being knocked down by convicted UVF gunman Joe Coggle has branded a mural honouring the man as a “disgrace” and said it “shouldn’t be on the wall”.

Coggle died in September at the age of 63 and had previously been convicted for causing the death of west Belfast woman Elizabeth Masterson in May 1986.

A mural of Coggle carrying an automatic rifle has recently been painted on a wall on the Shankill Road in Belfast.

The painting also features a poppy wreath stating ‘UVF S Company, 1969-2022. Lest We Forget’ and was unveiled ahead of Remembrance Sunday, with a second recently-deceased UVF member Paul McClelland also pictured carrying an automatic weapon.

In a statement the PSNI said they are “examining the circumstances surrounding the erection of the mural”.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Nolan Show, Ann Masterson said seeing the image made her feel “terrible” and “really gutted”.

“I don’t know why they put it up. My kids when they saw it, they just went: ‘My God’,” she said.

Recalling the day when Coggle’s car mounted the pavement and ploughed into her family, Ms Masterson said: “I was out with my mother-in-law and family [that day] and we came down Beechmount and we stood on the Falls on the corner of Beechmount Street. A car was sitting parked up where the bank was.

“We started waiting on a black taxi coming down the road and the car just came straight over and knocked the four of us down. My mother-in-law died the next night of her injuries.”

Coggle claimed he had been drinking and lost control of the car. Eyewitnesses, however, claimed he drove deliberately at the grandmother.

He received a sentence of 18 months in prison for causing the death of Mrs Masterson, whose injuries were so severe she had a closed coffin.

“My husband was the only one left standing. We were all taken to hospital and she died the next night,” she added.

“I have no words I can say for that memorial. Why did they put it up? Who put it up?

“He killed my mother-in-law all those years ago and his photo is on the wall. How do you think it makes us feel?

“He tried to kill all of us. It is just not fair, it is not right and it shouldn’t be on the wall, it is as simple as that. I want it off the wall.”

In a statement to the Nolan Show, the PSNI described the mural as “abhorrent” but said responsibility for removing them does not fall with the police.

They added: “It is our assessment that this mural depicting armed individuals whilst abhorrent, would like many other existing murals not constitute the offence of encouragement of terrorism. Removal of murals is not the responsibility of the police service.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police have been made aware of this new Ulster Volunteer Force mural in the Shankill area.

“On the basis of the information currently available to us, it is our assessment that this mural depicting armed individuals, whilst abhorrent, would like many other existing murals not constitute the offence of Encouragement of Terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006, or other offences.

“Our own legal advice and previous experience of murals of this type is what has led us to our assessment.

“We are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the erection of the mural.”