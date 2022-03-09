Mural of Cregagh hero Best ‘back home where it belongs’

Five years on, new image looms large over green where it all began for footballer George

A mural of football legend George Best has been reinstated on the Cregagh estate he called home — overlooking the green where it all began for the Belfast Boy.

Back in the 1950s — long before the roaring crowds and legendary goals — a young George Best could be found kicking a ball just a short distance from his east Belfast house on that very grass, Cregagh Green.

It is now lovingly called ‘the Georgie Best’ by the children who live there today, and residents have said that they are pleased to see the mural back overlooking it.

In 2017, it was announced that the open space would be legally protected “in perpetuity” after a legal deed of dedication between Belfast City Council and Fields in Trust, to keep his memory alive.

A mural of the footballer, who died aged 59 in November 2005, was previously painted on the side of a block of flats adjacent to the green but because the Housing Executive had to carry out work on the buildings, it had to be removed, much to the dismay of residents.

The new George Best mural in the Cregagh estate in east Belfast (Picture by Jonathan Porter / Presseye)

But now, with funding and help from the Housing Executive, the Cregagh Community Association organised a new mural in the same spot of a young George Best wearing his Northern Ireland kit which was created by Belfast artist Dee Craig.

Marlene Dodds is treasurer of the Cregagh Community Association and said that the residents of the estate, including George Best’s sister Grace, are happy to see the mural back after almost a five-year absence.

“The mural was originally painted lower down on the flats because the bungalows weren’t there, so after the work it had to be moved further up the wall making it bigger than the previous one,” she said.

“But this one is just amazing, I can’t get over it, it’s unbelievable!”

Marlene explained that the design was chosen by residents after ballot boxes were placed in a number of local shops and churches asking the community to vote for their favourite design out of six options.

“I think they made the right decision picking this one because it’s just great,” she said.

“The other designs had some writing on it but I think this image just says it all.

“George Best started out here so it’s only right to have him looking over the green, back where he belongs, as I say,” Marlene added.

A community consultation took place in 2020 to discuss with residents about plans to create a new mural, but due to the pandemic, Marlene said progress had slowed on the project.

“This is the only mural of George in the estate and it means something that he overlooks the field,” said Ms Dodds.

“I think it’s inspiring for all the kids who play on the green, they even call it ‘the Georgie Best’ when they say they are going there to play football. It’s just lovely to have that.”

She said that football teams would often request to play matches on the green instead of the 3G all weather pitch in the community centre.

“There is just that sentiment with it, it is very special to us and to the football community,” she said.

“It’s a bit mucky in the bad weather but it’s buzzing at the weekends in the summer, it just comes alive.”

Marlene said that, due to the pandemic, there wasn’t much action happening around the green over the last two years.

“It was sad that it wasn’t being used because no one was allowed to play football, but at the end of last year and now this year the kids and adults areback playing and it’s great to see,” she said.

“Coming into the spring now it’ll definitely start to pick up again.

“We have been in lockdown for two years and without our mural for five, but now George is back where he belongs looking over us.”

Last year the childhood home of the football legend was transformed with a retro refit to take visitors back in time to the moment he signed for Manchester United aged 15.

The house on Burren Way, where George grew up and his father Dickie lived until his passing in 2008, was taken over by the EastSide Partnership and transformed to show what it would have looked like when the young footballer was still living there.