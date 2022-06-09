Murder accused shouted ‘I’m the King’ during street fight as wife encouraged him to ‘finish off’ his teenage victim, court heard

A man accused of murder jumped up and down with a slash hook in his hand shouting “I'm the King” during a fatal street fight in Co Fermanagh, a court has heard .

Joseph Joyce is accused of murdering John Paul McDonagh in a violent confrontation which erupted on a housing estate in Enniskillen in April 2020.

A relative of the deceased said that as she tended to the wounded 18 year old as he lay bleeding on the street, she heard Joyce's wife Ellen tell her husband “finish him off.”

Joyce, with an address at Clon Elagh in Londonderry, was charged with five offences arising from the incident, including murdering John McDonagh and wounding his older brother, Gerard McDonagh.

The 32-year-old has denied all five charges and is currently standing trial at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

The dead man's sister-in-law, Caroline McDonagh, was called to give evidence, and confirmed that she witnessed the incident involving three McDonagh brothers and Joyce on Coolcullen Meadow on the evening of Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She said on the day in question she'd been at the McDonagh's house at Drumawill Gardens, and that after a row with Joyce at the back fence, three of her relatives — John, Gerard and Jimmy McDonagh — walked a short distance from their house to Coolcullen Meadow where the Joyce family lived.

The jury has already been shown CCTV footage of the incident, which shows a confrontation on the street between the McDonagh brothers and Joyce.

Mrs McDonagh said that after she and other members of the family arrived at Coolcullen Meadow, she could see John had sustained a wound to his left leg.

John Paul McDonagh

She said she “pulled” her wounded brother-in-law down the street, and when asked by prosecuting barrister Barra McGrory QC what happened next, she replied: “He was bleeding heavily from the leg.

John Paul McDonagh

“When I pulled him down the road, I asked him if he was okay. He said ‘Caroline, I'm gone’. He put his head on my chest. He went unconscious and I lay him on the floor.”

She said she stayed with John and helped to stem the bleeding whilst others ran back to the house to get towels.

When asked whether or not Joyce was still present on the street at this stage, Mrs McDonagh said “Yeah.”

And when Mr McGrory asked if she heard anything being said, she replied: “Ellen Joyce said to Joe Joyce ‘finish him off.’ He (Joyce) was jumping up and down with a slash hook in his hand saying ‘I'm the King.’”

Desmond Fahy QC, the barrister representing Joyce, said the defence rejected Mrs McDonagh's claims.

After Mr Fahy told her this was “not accepted” and that Ellen Joyce “didn't say that”, the witness replied “oh it's very, very true. I was there. She was shouting ‘finish him off, Joe.’”

The defence barrister then asked Mrs McDonagh what she was doing at this point, and she replied: “I was telling Ellen Joyce to stop. I was telling her she should be ashamed of herself.

“I was trying to stop an 18-year-old boy bleeding to death on the floor, Ellen was shouting ‘finish him off’ and Joe was jumping up and down with slash hook in his hand shouting ‘I'm the King.’”

Despite medical attention both at the scene and in the South West Acute Hospital, John McDonagh died on April 13, 2020.

The slash hook, which was seized by the PSNI in the aftermath of his death, was brought into court and shown to the judge and jury.

At hearing.