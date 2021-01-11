Murder charge against Limavady man dropped

Karl Mark John Watson will be sentenced next month for an assault charge linked to the death of Darren McGurk in March 2019.

A Limavady man has been told that he will be sentenced next month for an assault charge linked to the death of Darren McGurk after it emerged a charge of murder has been dropped.

Mr McGurk (23) died four days after an altercation at a house in Glenbeg Walk in Limavady in March 2019.

Karl Mark John Watson, from Dowland Road in the Co Londonderry town, was initially charged with murdering Mr McGurk on 21 March 2019. At the time, he was in a relationship with Mr McGurk's half-sister.

The 34-year old window cleaner was also charged with perverting the course of justice two days later, namely "during the course of a telephone call made from a police custody suite instructed a person to relay a message to a witness that the said witness cease in assisting police with their investigation into the killing of Darren McGurk".

Watson denied the murder charge and was due to stand trial. However, due to information from pathology reports, a decision was made not to proceed with this charge.

The accused appeared at a remote hearing at Belfast Court Court today via a videolink from his solicitor's office. When the charge of perverting the course of justice was put to Watson, he replied "guilty".

When a second charge of unlawfully and maliciously attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr McGurk with intent to do him grievous bodily harm was put to Watson, he again entered a guilty plea.

Crown prosecutor John Orr QC told Mr Justice O'Hara: "In light of that plea, I would ask that the murder charge should be left on the books of the court, with the usual order not to proceed without leave of this court or the Court of Appeal."

After it was confirmed that the Crown will be submitting a Victim Impact Statement from Mr McGurk's family and that a pre-sentence report will be compiled on Watson, Mr Justice O'Hara said he would sentence the defendant next month.

Watson, who served around a year in custody before being granted bail, was released on continuing bail ahead of sentencing, which will take place on Monday 15 February.