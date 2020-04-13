Murder inquiry launched as family grieves for teenager John Paul McDonagh killed in Enniskillen stabbing

Images taken from a video which was circulated on social media purporting to show the brawl in which Mr McDonagh died

John Paul McDonagh, the teen who died after a street altercation in Enniskillen

Relatives of a teenager who died following a stabbing in Co Fermanagh have spoken of their shock.

John Paul McDonagh (18) passed away on Monday, prompting police to launch a murder inquiry.

Mr McDonagh lost his leg after he and another man were stabbed at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

It followed a public dispute involving members of the travelling community, filmed on mobile phones.

He died from his injuries in the South West Acute Hospital on Monday morning.

The PSNI said it received reports of an ongoing street altercation involving a number of men with weapons at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

When officers came to the scene they found two men, including Mr McDonagh and a 24-year-old, who had sustained wounds to their legs.

Both men were taken to hospital.

Police believe a third man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.

A bare-knuckle boxer living in Northern Ireland but with links to the Republic has been identified as a chief suspect in the killing.

The PSNI is liaising with Gardai who are trying to establish whether the suspect fled across the border after the fatal assault.

Mr McDonagh was originally from Dublin but had been living in Enniskillen for some time.

He was predeceased by his father Pat and is survived by his mother Rosie, brothers, sisters and wider family circle.

Many family members and friends took to social media to speak of their shock.

One said: "Can't understand why this world is so cruel.

"Sleep tight until we meet again."

A second added: "Rest in heavenly peace John. Watch over your family and mother at this sad time."

Enniskillen-based SDLP councillor Paul Blake expressed his shock and condolences.

He said: "This is tragic news for the community of Enniskillen to wake up to on this Easter Monday.

"At this difficult time, it is unconscionable that anyone would seek to add extra pressure on our already stretched health service.

"The community of Enniskillen is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event and I know they will rally around the family and loved ones of the victim to offer support."

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell appealed to the public to help police establish exactly what happened and who was involved.

He added: "I would also appeal to the man who is also believed to have been involved in the incident, and who had left the scene before our officers arrived, to make contact with us today and tell us what exactly happened."

Anyone who witnessed the altercation, captured footage of it on their mobile phone or dash cam if driving in the area should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2557 11/04/20.