Murder investigation after teenager dies following fight in Enniskillen

A murder investigation has been launched after a 18-year-old man died in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Fermanagh at the weekend.

The teenage victim, who had been living in Enniskillen area, was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Coolcullen Meadow in the town on Saturday, April 11.

Police had received reports of a fight between a number of men who were brandishing weapons at around 8.40pm.

When officers attended they found two men, including the man who passed away, and another 24-year-old man, who had sustained wounds to their legs. Both men were taken to hospital.

Police believe another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.

A 19-year-old male was arrested in relation to the incident and he has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

SDLP councillor Paul Blake expressed expressed his shock over what he described as a "stabbing attack".

He said: “This is tragic news for the community of Enniskillen to wake up to on this Easter Monday. At this difficult time, it is unconscionable that anyone would seek to add extra pressure on our already stretched health service.”

“The community of Enniskillen are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event and I know they will rally around the family and loved ones of the victim to offer support.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "Tragically, this morning, the 18-year-old male victim passed away in hospital and I want to express my condolences to the victim's family, friends and loved ones at this very sad time.

"Our investigation continues this morning, and I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved.

"If you witnessed the altercation, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and ask for detectives investigating this murder.

"If you captured footage of it on your mobile phone, or if you were driving in the area and captured it on your dash cam, I would urge you to bring that forward to us.

"I would also appeal to the male who is also believed to have been involved in the incident, and who had left the scene before our officers arrived, to make contact with us today and tell us what happened.

"Anyone who has any information which could help our investigation, is asked to call detectives on 101, and quote reference number 2257 of 11/04/20. Alternatively, if you have information which can help our investigation, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."