Murder investigation launched after Ballymoney assault victim Steven Peck dies

The footpath near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on the Garryduff Road, Ballymoney Co. Antrim where Steven Peck was found on January 3, 2021 after he had been assaulted. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man seriously assaulted in Ballymoney last week died from his injuries.

Steven Peck, from the Ballymoney area, was seriously assaulted in the Garryduff Road area on January 3.

He was found on a pathway, close to football pitches at the back of the Joey Dunlop leisure centre and taken to hospital.

Three men aged 54, 28 and 24, have previously been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident and appeared via video-link at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January. 7

The 24-year-old was also charged with two additional charges of making threats to kill.

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: "My thoughts are with Steven’s family at this very sad and difficult time".

“I again appeal to anyone who can assist police or witnessed anything suspicious between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday, 3 January on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre, where Steven was found, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/," she said.