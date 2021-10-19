Murder investigation launched after Jake Bailey-Sloan (23) dies following incident outside Portadown pub

The PSNI has launched a murder investigation after a 23-year-old man died following an incident in Portadown on Sunday evening.

The victim has been named by police as Jake Bailey-Sloan.

Mr Bailey-Sloan was initially taken to hospital following the attack at around 1.40am at the town centre pub located at the junction between West Street and Mandeville Street.

The 23-year-old later passed away as a result of his injuries.

A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of the murder.

Police said detectives have been granted an additional 36-hours to question the man.

Paying tribute to Mr Bailey-Sloan, Cusher councillor Paul Berry wrote online: “Such sad, tragic and devastating news on the passing of this fine young lad.

"I had pleasure of knowing him over the years and he was caring, helpful and a passionate businessman, I remember us chatting over a coffee and him sharing with me his vision of The Mill seeking my help with planning, building Control advice etc.

"He was bursting with energy to make it happen. Please pray for his family as they struggle with such a loss.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector, Darren McCartney said: “We believe that the man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown Town centre, at around 1:40am on Sunday Morning.

“A short time after the assault occurred, it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died on Monday evening. A 22 year old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

He continued “ From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident , I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area.

“I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the ares at the time, to contact Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101 quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”