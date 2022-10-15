Murder investigation launched after man (54) stabbed in Poleglass area of west Belfast – woman in police custody

A murder investigation has been launched after a 54-year-old man was stabbed in Poleglass in west Belfast on Friday night.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuiness said: "Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, Friday 14th October, that a man had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

"The man was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

"The 33-year-old woman was arrested for murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Flowers left at the scene

PSNI officers were observed guarding the scene in the quiet cul-de-sac overnight.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker called on the community to work with the police investigation.

Mr Baker said: “A police investigation is underway at Woodside this morning into a very serious incident, which occurred in the area last night.

“I am calling on people to avoid the area if they can and I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”