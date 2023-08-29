Murder investigation launched after man (56) is stabbed at Co Londonderry home

One man (33) has been arrested.

Police at the scene of a suspicious death on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A murder investigation has been launched after a 56-year-old man was stabbed at a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea on Tuesday.

Police were called to the property shortly before 4.50pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea around the time to contact detectives on 101

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has asked anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “Very sad news coming from the wider Kilrea area tonight that there has been a death of a man in his 50s. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”