Murder investigation launched after man dies from ‘serious assault’ in Co Antrim

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at a house in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey this evening, Friday October 21. Officers remain at the scene at this time alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Photo:Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death at a house in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole. Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Co Antrim.

A man aged in his 30s died on Friday evening in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey after what police described as a serious assault.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has urged anyone with information which could help detectives to contact the Major Investigation Team.

“Police received a report shortly after 8.15pm on Friday evening, 21st October, of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area,” he said.

“Sadly, despite medical treatment – the man died from his injuries at the scene.“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.”