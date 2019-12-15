Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Portadown home - two arrested

The scene at Clounagh Park in Portadown where a 49-year-old man's body was found earlier this week. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in his home in Portadown earlier this week.

The 49-year-old man's body was found at an address in Clounagh Park in Portadown at around 9.54am on Monday December 9.

A murder inquiry was established after the findings of a post mortem examination.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley tweeted: "This will come as a great shock to many. Clounagh Park is a warm, family friendly area. Having spoken to police last night I would like to reassure the community that all is being done to bring clarity to the grieving family involved."

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockahr said: “I welcome this proactive policing operation. This is an extremely sad situation. Anyone with information relating to this entire situation should contact the police.

"The police are trying to understand the complete picture of what happened and they can only piece it together with the help of family, friends and neighbours."

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: "On Saturday December 14 we carried out a number of searches in the Portadown area where we arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, on suspicion of murder as part of our investigation.

"They both remain in police custody where they are assisting us with our enquiries.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Clounagh Park area, between 10.30am on Sunday, December 8 and 9.45am on Monday December 9 to think back if they saw anything out of the ordinary.

"You may have seen people in Clounagh Park acting suspiciouisly. If you did, of if you have any information you think may help our investigation please tell us by calling our detectives on 101 and quote reference number 414 of 09/12/19."

Information can also be passed anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.