Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Bangor

Enterprise Court in Bangor where a 47 year old man was stabbed and died in the early hours of Thursday morning

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Bangor.

The 47-year-old was attacked outside a house in Enterprise Court in the town shortly after 1am on Thursday morning.

PSNI chief inspector Trevor Atkinson said: "A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at present. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call 101, quoting reference 61 31/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Police at the scene after last night's murder in Bangor

Green Party MLA for North Down, Rachel Woods, said: “I am horrified to learn that a man has lost his life in such violent circumstances in Bangor this morning.

“Knife crime is not common in our area but this incident shows how deadly the use of bladed weapons is."

Bangor DUP councillor Alistair Cathcart described the stabbing as "extremely shocking" and "truly awful".

"Enterprise Court is a wonderful close knit community that does great work improving the lives of many," he said.

"My thoughts are with the victim’s family and the residents of this community. I welcome news that an arrest has been made, any information should be given to the PSNI or anonymously to Crimestoppers to assist the investigation."

Alliance Councillor Karen Douglas said: “There is a real sense of shock after the murder of this man in Enterprise Court. He was well known and liked in this small residential area and neighbours just cannot believe this has happened.

"I would offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends at this very sad time.”