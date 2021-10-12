Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Co Derry car blaze

A woman in her 50s has died after a car was set on fire outside a property in Co Londonderry.

Police said a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident happened at around 5.40am on Tuesday morning in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim.

Police said a car was set alight outside the home before emergency services attended the scene.

The woman in the car was taken to hospital for treatment, however police confirmed she died as a result of her injuries.

A murder investigation is now underway.

Police at the scene of an incident on Quarry Road in Gulladuff on October 12, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 05:39 on Tuesday 12 October 2021 following reports of a car on fire in the Gulladuff area.

“NIAS despatched three emergency crews to the scene along with two doctors.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to RVH and another to Causeway hospital.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “At around 5.40am this morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road. Police and NIFRS attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital this evening.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”