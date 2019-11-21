Murder investigation launched following death of Bangor man Michael Kerr (68)

Michael Kerr was found dead at his home on Tuesday

A murder investigation has been launched after a 68-year-old man was found dead in Bangor earlier this week.

The investigation follows the results of a post-mortem examination of the body of Michael Kerr, who was found dead at his home in Birch Drive in the town on Tuesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Michael Kerr, commonly referred to as Mike by friends and family, was found dead at his home in Bangor on Tuesday night and as a result of the post-mortem examination I have launched a murder investigation.

“My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and I am appealing to the public for information. I would particularly like to hear from anyone who knew Mr Kerr or who saw him in the days leading up to Tuesday, when his body was discovered.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please let me know."

The Green Party's North Down MLA Rachel Woods said the news of Michael Kerr's murder has "shocked and saddened" the community.

“My thoughts are with his family members. I appreciate that Mr Kerr’s death would have come as a huge shock to his family and friends," she said.

“That shock will be heightened by the fact that police are now investigating Mr Kerr’s death as murder."

Anyone with any information that could help in the investigation has been urged to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.