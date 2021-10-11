Murder of BBC man Michael Kerr the focus of crime appeal show

Crime NI will air on Monday evening on BBC One NI

Crime appeals show Crime NI will focus on the brutal 2019 murder of Bangor man Michael Kerr on Monday night.

The second episode of the new show will air on BBC One NI at 10.35pm and will feature CCTV footage and reconstructions of the series of events that led to Mr Kerr’s killing.

The body of 68-year-old ‘Mike’, a former television and radio announcer with BBC Northern Ireland during the 1970s and 80s, was discovered inside his home on Birch Drive on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Read more Family of BBC man Michael Kerr offer £20k reward in renewed appeal to find killers

Mr Kerr suffered skull and facial fractures and injuries to his body as a result of a horrific beating.

Crime NI, which is presented by journalists Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald, will also feature a series of supermarket thefts that have occurred across Northern Ireland, an attempted hijacking of a vehicle in Hillview and an arson in Londonderry.

Detectives from the PSNI will discuss the details of the live investigations.

Also included in the programme will be a showcase of the work policing dogs do to detect criminal behaviour and safeguard the most vulnerable in the community.

Monday’s episode marks the beginning of Hate Crime Awareness week with a studio interview from Chief Superintendent Gerry McGrath.

This is further supported on the show by a victim who shares her own experience of disability hate crime.

Endorsing Crime NI, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said last month’s episode saw CrimeStoppers receive an increase in the amount of people contacting them.

“We would like to express our gratitude for anyone who has reached out so far and we continue to encourage the public to put forward any information they may have on appeals featured,” he stated.

“You may not think that the information you have is relevant but it could be the piece of the puzzle that has been missing.

“You could help us solve these cases and bring those who wish to do harm in our communities to justice.

“I want to continue to thank those who have tuned into the show so far and encourage those who haven’t, to tune in tonight.”

Monday’s episode of Crime NI is due to be repeated on October 13, at 11.15pm on BBC Two NI.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer for one week following transmission.