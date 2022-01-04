Murder of tattoo artist Aidan Mann in Downpatrick ‘witnessed by 12-year-old child’ as tributes paid to ‘unique and talented guy’

The brutal daylight murder of Aidan Mann was reportedly witnessed by a 12-year-old child, it’s emerged.

A talented tattoo artist, Mr Mann, also known by the name Zen Black, was stabbed to death on a busy Downpatrick street at 11am on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was stabbed with two knives in Church Street in the town, before four men wrestled the attacker to the ground and disarmed him.

Paramedics worked in vain to save Mr Mann as the attacker was restrained on the ground a matter of feet away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attack was witnessed by a number of horrified bystanders, including a young schoolboy.

The child’s mother posted online that the attack was seen by her young child.

She added that her thoughts were with the victim’s family and friends “at this very sad time”.

It was the second stabbing in the town in less than 48 hours. A woman aged in her 20s was stabbed in the leg in Downpatrick during the early hours of Saturday morning.

At this stage, it is not believed that police are linking the two incidents.

Mr Mann had worked in a number of tattoo parlours since leaving school and was one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after artists at the time of his death, with clients travelling from across Ireland to avail of his work.

He specialised in Irezumi, the art of Japanese hand tattooing, his business Facebook page under the name Zen Black, displays dozens of intricate works of tattoo art carried out by Mr Mann.

He had been working at Sailors and Scoundrels Tattoo Parlour in Newtownards at the time of his death.

On Christmas day, he posted on Instagram that he had a “pretty amazing” dinner and enjoyed it with “great company”.

His last post on social media was the day before his murder when he posted pictures of new tattoo designs he had been working on.

The popular Newtownards tattoo parlour was closed on Tuesday as the staff came to grips with the loss of their colleague.

Colleagues posted an emotional tribute on social media.

The Facebook post from the tattoo artist Lulu said: “There’s no easy way to write this status and I really wish I didn’t have to. But sadly, today the world lost one of the best artists and human beings I know.

“I’ve worked with Aidan/ Zen in three different studios, and I’ve seen him grow so much through the years, I’ve looked up to him and he’s mentored me and everyone else in the studio.

“I’ll never forget all he’s taught me. He wasn’t just an artist at the studio, he was my best friend and a member of our family.

“It’s gonna be hard to tattoo without him beside me blaring My Chemical Romance every day.

“I love you dude and I wish you were still here and we could sit drinking beer and rewatching ink master on repeat.

“I really hope you find peace.”

There were hundreds of comments from people who had been tattooed by Mr Mann.

Stephen Brown said: “I'm absolutely gutted to hear this. Aidan/Zen has been my tattooist since Philosophink and I've followed him around like a tattooed puppy dog.

“No one else has been allowed to do anything on my sleeve bar him.

“Each session I had with him I was always left mesmerised how he understood what I wanted each piece to look like. I always gave him creative control, and never feared with what he would translate my brief instructions to be.

“The world has lost a truly gifted artist and I send my love and thoughts to his friends and family. Rest easy buddy”.

Emma Nicholl said: “Devastated to hear the news. A truly genuine, unique and talented guy, I will treasure the art he added to me.

“Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Steve McAleese added: “What a loss to this cruel, cruel world. This guy was an absolute legend, always had time to chat and have a great laugh.

“He could turn the most basic of ideas into absolutely spectacular pieces and did many times for me. The pieces mean the world to me and will be treasured so much more now.

“Rest peacefully big man, you will be missed.”

Hazel Newell said: “So sad. I met Aidan several years ago and he’s done three beautiful tattoos for me, I spent several hours with him in November as he updated an old piece and created a beautiful hummingbird on my wrist.

“We laughed and chatted all afternoon. He was a talented artist and such a lovely guy.”

A man remains in custody being questioned in connection with the attack on Mr Mann.

The suspect is also thought to be from Downpatrick.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigations Team have appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, said: “We believe that the man was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town around 11am on Monday. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time. I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22”.