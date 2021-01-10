Murder probe as victim of Co Antrim assault dies

Man (33) succumbs to injuries week after beating in Ballymoney

The footpath near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on the Garryduff Road, Ballymoney Co. Antrim where Steven Peck was found on January 3, 2021 after he had been assaulted. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Co Antrim man who was the victim of a brutal assault a week ago.

The PSNI confirmed on Sunday that 33-year-old Steven Peck from Ballymoney had died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives have now launched a murder inquiry.

Mr Peck was the victim of an assault in Ballymoney on Sunday, January 3.

He was found lying injured on a path close to the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Three men aged 54, 28 and 24 were previously charged with attempted murder.

They appeared via video-link at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 7.

The 24-year-old was also charged with two additional charges of making threats to kill.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Darryl Wilson said it was his hope that those responsible for Mr Peck's death will "feel the full force of our judicial system".

"I was deeply saddened to learn that a local man, Steven Peck, has passed away as the result of an horrific assault last week in Ballymoney," he said.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the man's family and all impacted by this awful tragedy."

He added: "If anyone has any information that they may feel will help the ongoing investigation, please contact the PSNI immediately."

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller appealed for anyone with information regarding the fatal assault on Mr Peck to contact police.

"My thoughts are with Steven's family at this very sad and difficult time," she said.

"I again appeal to anyone who can assist police or witnessed anything suspicious between 7pm and 9pm on Sunday, January 3, on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre, where Steven was found, to contact detectives."

Police can be contacted using the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1408 03/01/21.

Reports can also be submitted online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Those with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org