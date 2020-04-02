Murder probe launched after death of Lisburn assault victim Natasha Melendez

A murder inquiry has begun after 32 year old Natasha Melendez, a Venezuela native, died in hospital on Wednesday night following a serious assault in this house at Finch Gardens , Lisburn, Co Antrim on March 22. Pic Stephen Davison.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died from a serious assault in Northern Ireland.

Natasha Melendez, originally from Venezuela, was attacked in a property in Lisburn on March 22. The 32-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday, April 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: My thoughts today are with her parents and wider family circle.

“A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who were arrested in connection with her death have been released pending further investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Finch Gardens area of Lisburn on March 22 to contact police on 101.”