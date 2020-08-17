Murder probe launched after woman’s death in Belfast

Police at the scene in the Windermere Road area of south Belfast

The death of a 60-year-old woman at her home in Belfast is being treated as murder, police have said.

The body of the woman was found in the Windermere Road area of the city on Sunday.

A man (61) remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

It's believed the PSNI made the arrest as the man walked down Cairnshill Road in the area on Sunday.

Residents said four police cars and two ambulances were at the scene in what one described as a "quiet residential street".

Castlereagh South Alliance councillor Michelle Guy, who lives in the area, said local people were stunned by the news.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been made public.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: "I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1566 of 16/08/20.”