Murder probe launched following death of man in Derry

Police outside the house in Primity Terrace in Newbuildings outside Londonderry where a man died. Credit: Martin McKeown

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Londonderry.

The man died at a house in the Newbuildings area of the city on Monday.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said there are no further details at this stage.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: "Very disturbing news which has come as a huge shock to the local community. My thoughts and prayers are with the families at this sad time."