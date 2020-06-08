Murder probe launched following death of man in Derry
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Londonderry.
The man died at a house in the Newbuildings area of the city on Monday.
A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
A PSNI spokesperson said there are no further details at this stage.
DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: "Very disturbing news which has come as a huge shock to the local community. My thoughts and prayers are with the families at this sad time."