Murder probe launched following death of Patrycja Wyrebek in Newry

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 20-year-old woman in Newry.

Patrycja Wyrebek, who was originally from Poland, was found dead at her home in Drumalane Park in the city on Sunday morning.

Following a post mortem examination, a murder probe was launched on Monday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man arrested following the discovery of Ms Wyrebek's body remains in police custody.

Detective inspector Mark Gibson said: "My thoughts are very much with Patrycja’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Drumalane Park area of Newry between 8.30pm on Saturday, 1 August and 8.30am on Sunday, 2 August and who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 692 03/08/20.

" Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”