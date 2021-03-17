Murder victim Glenn Quinn 'had blamed UDA for attack'

Glenn died from injuries after beating in flat

A terminally ill man beaten to death in his Carrickfergus flat in January 2020 said the UDA was responsible for the attack before he died from his injuries, it has emerged.

It is believed individuals with links to the South East Antrim UDA carried out the fatal assault on Glenn Quinn, despite three men alleging to be from the terror group claiming there would be no repercussions for witnesses who come forward to police with information.

Mr Quinn (47), who had no connections to the paramilitary organisation, was beaten to death by three people with baseball bats and an iron bar in his flat.

He suffered horrific head injuries and facial injuries as well as 14 broken ribs and a broken collar bone. His killers laughed as they left him dying alone.

The Quinn family have spoken publicly about the barbaric murder in the hope their loved one's killers will be convicted, but have received threats themselves as a result. Police renewed their appeal for information over Mr Quinn's murder on the first anniversary of his killing.

It was revealed during last night's BBC Spotlight investigation into the south east Antrim gang, that Mr Quinn told a friend the UDA were responsible for the attack.

According to the account he gave before he died, Mr Quinn had come to the UDA's attention because he privately criticised an attack on a friend's business.

He was assaulted and threatened outside his flat in December 2019, but on January 3, he was attacked inside the property by three men who brought a dog.

He spoke on the phone to his brother Martin and a friend after the assault, but his body was found the next day.

The South East Antrim UDA has been blamed for a string of unsolved murders since 1998 and according to a recent MI5/police intelligence assessment shared with Spotlight, the terrorist outfit "has access to arms" and is "heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality".

Speaking to Spotlight's Jennifer O'Leary, Martin Quinn recalled the telephone conversation he had with his brother after the attack.

He said Glenn was "quite lucid" and "by no means" did he believe his brother had been assaulted so badly as he had been.

"I still blame myself - that I didn't act, didn't do more, didn't phone an ambulance," stated Martin.

"I wish I'd spoke longer to him. I wish I'd have said so many other things and if I had knew that this was the last conversation I was going to have with Glenn, [I would have told] him how much I loved him."

A friend of Glenn, who wished to remain anonymous, also gave his account of their phone call.

"Glenn told me, 'they beat me with bats and bars'," said the friend. "I asked who. 'The UDA,' he said."

