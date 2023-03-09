Murdered PSNI officer Stephen Carroll remembered 14 years after Continuity IRA killing

Tributes have been paid to murdered police officer Stephen Carroll 14 years after he was shot dead by the Continuity IRA.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland shared an image of the late constable enjoying a hot drink while in uniform on social media.

“14 years ago our colleague Stephen Carroll was murdered,” the Twitter post reads.

“Today we remember him and reflect on a colleague who responded to a call to protect the community – because of the cowardly actions of terrorists he never made it home to his family.”

Mr Carroll, from Banbridge, was killed on March 9, 2009 while responding to a 999 call in Craigavon.

Two men were convicted in 2012 for the first murder of a PSNI officer.

14 years ago our colleague Stephen Carroll was murdered. Today we remember him and reflect on a colleague who responded to a call to protect the community - because of the cowardly actions of terrorists he never made it home to his family. #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/24ThcMoVON — Police Federation for Northern Ireland (@PoliceFedforNI) March 9, 2023

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood has also marked the solemn anniversary as she reflected on the murder and the courage of Mr Carroll’s widow Kate.

“It is always difficult to single out individual incidents but I will always remember Constable Stephen Carroll’s murder on this day,” she wrote on Twitter.

“A tragic day for his family, colleagues and all of us.

"I had the privilege to meet his wife Kate a few years ago and my family were so moved by her.”

The devastated PSNI widow laid her only son Shane to rest alongside his late stepfather in May 2020 after the 48-year-old died suddenly at his Katesbridge home.

Read more Pals of jailed ex-British soldier set up DCI John Caldwell shooting

Her husband’s death was a catalyst for change in Northern Ireland, with the then First Minister Peter Robinson, deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and PSNI Chief Constable Hugh Orde standing together outside Stormont Castle to condemn the killers.

Mr Carroll was shot dead in Craigavon two days after sappers Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimcar died in a Real IRA gun attack at Massereene Army Barracks.

Kate became a high-profile advocate for peace and has continuously called for dissident republican groups to disband.

Following the shooting of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh last month, she appealed to politicians to “build a better and safer future” and questioned why it takes violence to bring political leaders together.

“I remember only too well the horrific moment ‘that knock’ came to my door,” she said.

“I was devastated and shocked to my core at the news.

“I couldn’t comprehend how he could have been murdered at a time when we were promised peace in this country,”