Murdered Victor Hamilton laid to rest as family appeals to mourners to stick by friends caught in addiction

Family and friends at the funeral of Victor Hamilton in Carrickfergus

The brother-in-law of Ballymena murder victim Victor Hamilton pleaded with around one hundred mourners at his funeral not to discard addicts.

The father-of-one was laid to rest in his hometown of Carrickfergus on Monday following a service of thanksgiving at Irvine Funeral Home which was led by Pastor James Clarke.

"It’s sad that Victor can’t see the amount of friends and support he had,” he said.

The clergyman stepped aside to allow Mr Hamilton’s brother-in-law Glen to share “the real story” of the 63-year-old who was found dead outside his home on Orkney Drive in Ballymena in July.

The recovered addict described how people are too quick to write off those who are struggling.

He gave credit to Jesus for pulling him out of the throes of addiction, but also to his best pal Victor.

"That’s my friend,” he proudly declared.

Victor Hamilton

Glen, who was friends with Mr Hamilton before marrying his sister, made a heart-breaking appeal to all those in the pews and in the overflow room to look deeper than the addiction.

"Don’t write them off,” he said.

"That’s not them, that’s not the true person.

"That’s not my Victor. That’s not my friend.”

Glen recalled their shared struggle as he told mourners that “we knew ourselves we needed to break the addiction” as he urged them to give up their preconceptions.

A short poem dedicated to Mr Hamilton was then read out before the service came to a close.

Dozens walked in the funeral cortege which followed Mr Hamilton’s coffin to Victoria Cemetery which was to become his final resting place.

Three people have been remanded into custody accused of the murder.