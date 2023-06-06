Musgrave Police Station closed after member of public brings in ‘historic munition’

Army Technical Officers at Musgrave Police Station attending to a historic munition in the enquiry office. (Picture by Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph)

A section of Musgrave Police Station has been closed after a member of the public reportedly brought two suspected historic munitions they had found into the building on Tuesday morning.

Police have said that temporary closures are in place following the incident in the city centre.

The enquiry office and ground floor of the police station, along with the main entrance at Victoria Street, are currently closed to the public.

Ammunition technical officers (ATOs) have been deployed to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Temporary closures are in place at Musgrave this morning, Tuesday 6th June, after a member of the public brought suspected historic munition into the station.

"The enquiry office and ground floor of Musgrave Police Station is currently closed, and the main entrance to the station at Victoria Street is also closed to members of the public.

"The station has not been evacuated and no roads have been closed. ATO have also been tasked and the items have been removed for disposal."