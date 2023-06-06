Musgrave Police Station reopens after member of public brings in ‘historic munition’

Army Technical Officers at Musgrave Police Station attending to a historic munition in the enquiry office. (Picture by Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph)

A section of Musgrave Police Station has reopened following temporary closures, after a member of the public reportedly brought two suspected historic munitions they had found into the building.

Police had put temporary closures in place on Tuesday morning following the incident in the city centre.

The enquiry office and ground floor of the police station, along with the main entrance at Victoria Street, had been closed to the public.

Ammunition technical officers (ATOs) were deployed to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said earlier: "Temporary closures are in place at Musgrave this morning, Tuesday 6th June, after a member of the public brought suspected historic munition into the station.

"The station has not been evacuated and no roads have been closed. ATO have also been tasked and the items have been removed for disposal."