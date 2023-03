History: From left to right: are Conor Burns MP, Rev Trevor Gibben, First Minister Paul Givan, Rev Prof Gordon Campbell, PCI moderator Right Rev Dr David Bruce, Irish History Professor Ian McBride from Oxford University, Sinn Fein Minister Declan Kearney, actor Jim Allen, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. Credit: Graham Baalham-Curry

On a rainy Friday afternoon in Belfast and a century into Northern Ireland’s existence, political and religious leaders once again found themselves forced to explain why they weren’t getting along.