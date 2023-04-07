Music stars urge punters to back GAA draw to win £300,000 house

What the new build house will look like

Fermanagh GAA is set to make Easter ‘Egg-stra’ special for one lucky punter when they give away a luxury new build family home worth £300,000.

Tickets — which cost £100 — are selling like hot cakes for the prize draw on Easter Monday.

Country music stars Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh, who have all made their homes in the Lakelands County, have been promoting the massive giveaway online.

Videoed sitting on the sofa of his own Fermanagh home, Nathan Carter described the competition as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Urging people to get on board, he said: “As a lot of you know I live in Fermanagh and it is a wonderful place to live.

“Imagine winning a £300,000 house for £100 quid. Good luck to everyone.”

Artist's impression of the new training facilities

So far almost 7,000 tickets have been sold with all the money raised going towards the cost of new training facilities for the county.

The draw on Easter Monday will see one lucky winner walk away with a 1,600 sq ft family home in the new Drumgarrow Village development on Enniskillen’s Coa Road.

Called The Sycamore, the detached modern new build comes with four bedrooms, two en suite, a living room, study, fully fitted kitchen/dining room (including appliances) and a utility room.

The development is surrounded by mature woodland and within walking distance of local amenities. Chairman of Club Eirne, the fundraising wing of the Fermanagh County Board, Gerard Treacy said: “It is a life changing prize and for us to play a role in it, we are very excited about that.”

The draw was launched last September and has been backed by a host of top sporting stars within the GAA and across other sports.

It is hoped that it will raise £1 million towards the £4 million cost of two new pitches and a pavilion.

Gerard Treacy said: “While our football and hurling training centre at Lissan has served the needs of the teams and development squads in past years it has really got to the stage now when demand outstrips supply.

“We have plans drawn up and the necessary approvals in place for two new full-sized pitches and a new sports pavilion with changing rooms and a meeting and eating area.

“We are great believers in people helping those who help themselves so we decided to raise £1 million ourselves before approaching funding bodies for help.

“That is a big ask for a small county so we have widened it to include people all across Ireland and further afield by setting up the prize draw.

“So far we have raised £650,000 and hopefully over the Easter weekend we can sell a few more.

“Any support we can get is really appreciated and I know money is tight for a lot of people at the moment so if you can’t afford a ticket we would ask that you share the details with others.

“We have a very attractive county and great people like Nathan Carter, Lisa McHugh and Derek Ryan, all big country superstars, live in Fermanagh.

“They love the county and the people and were happy to come on board as they can see the benefits of what we hope to do for generations to come.”

​The draw will take place live on Fermanagh GAA Facebook page around 11pm on Monday, April 10. For your chance to win go to ww.winahouseinfermanagh.com