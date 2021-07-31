Music tutor Gary Patterson killed in crash in Scotland… tributes paid to ‘incredibly loving, devoted husband’

‘Devoted’ music tutor’s wife and daughter also hurt in collision

Respected: Gary Patterson had lived in Scotland for years

Tributes have been paid to a Northern Ireland man killed in a three-car crash in southern Scotland.

Gary Patterson (65), a former music teacher at Cumnock Academy, was one of two men who died in the collision on the A713 in the village of Patna, outside Ayr.

His wife and daughter were injured.

Mr Patterson, who lived in Kilmarnock, was a passenger in a BMW involved in the collision with a Volkswagen Scirocco and a Vauxhall Mokka on Thursday, July 22.

The driver of the Volkswagen also died.

Mr Patterson’s wife Miriam (62) was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

His daughter Catherine, who was driving the BMW, and the driver of the Vauxhall, were also taken to hospital.

Mr Patterson’s family described him as a “hero” and an “incredibly loving, devoted husband”.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words of support and expressions of condolence following the tragic accident on Thursday, which took the life of our father, Gary,” the family said.

“He was an incredibly loving and devoted husband, father and papa, and a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.

“It is clear that, over the course of his teaching career, he made such a positive and lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“The focus is now on our mother, Miriam.

“She has responded well to her hospital treatment so far in the first steps of her long journey to recovery, and we will be with her every step of the way.

“We, as a family, request some privacy over the coming weeks and months as we try to process our emotions, attempt to rebuild our lives and face a future without our hero; our much loved dad and papa.”

Mr Patterson played the cornet with Dalmellington Band, and was also associated with Dunaskin Doon Band.

The former teacher had also conducted Kilmarnock Concert Brass prior to current conductor Scott Walker.

Mr Walker said: “This is just terrible.

“He was such a great guy.

“I hope Miriam and Catherine are able to make a full recovery.”

Dunaskin Doon Band said: “Gary was a well-known and much loved music teacher around Ayrshire, teaching several of its current members.

“They all have fond memories of their time learning from Gary, describing him as ‘patient, kind and encouraging’ at all times.

“It’s a testament to him that so many young people are still playing today as adults.”

Former colleague Lorraine Facchini was one of many who took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Patterson.

“He was an inspiration to children and a lovely colleague,” she posted.

Sgt Ian Thornton of Ayrshire Police’s road policing unit said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died in the crash.”