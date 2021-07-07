Musical tribute to tragic teen Inga Maria on track to be chart hit 

Dublin singer aims to keep German backpacker’s memory alive

A Dublin singer's new EP — where all four tracks are about murdered backpacker Inga Maria Hauser — is racing up the pop charts both here and elsewhere.

Keeley Moss, who has campaigned for justice for the tragic teenager's German family, recently signed a new record deal with a London-based label.

'Brave Warrior' has entered the iTunes chart at No 21 in Ireland, and No 14 in the UK Indie charts.

And Ms Moss told the Belfast Telegraph the principal aim was to keep the memory of Inga Maria alive.

The Munich native went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988.

Two weeks later her battered, lifeless body was found in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle.

No one has ever been convicted of her killing and it remains one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious unsolved murders.

“I’ve always wanted to release a record about Inga Maria and dedicate it to her,” said Keeley.

“With the songs being about a murder victim I didn’t expect it to have commercial success, but I was determined to do it anyway.”

The songs on the EP have been playlisted on 125 different radio stations around the world including countries such as Japan, South Africa, New Zealand, north and south America and, of course, Inga’s native Germany.

“Having spoken to members of Inga Maria’s family, it was always her dream to travel all around the world,” she said.

“Tragically, she lost her life just one week into that journey. It’s no substitute, but at least there are now songs, perpetuating her memory, that are going around the world.”

Northern Ireland human rights lawyer Claire McKeegan, who visited the Hauser family in May, recently submitted a 1,500 word written request for an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

Ms McKeegan, a director of Phoenix Law, spent two days with Inga Maria’s 53-year-old sister Freiderike Leibel in Munich and came across hitherto unpublished material which she believes will set the wheels in motion for a long awaited inquest.

The lawyer, who has represented the Hauser family for the last two years, told the Belfast Telegraph that the family are on “a very strong footing” with their second request for an inquest, which has been supported by information the victim’s late mother Almut had kept in a file.

“We had earlier written to the coroner’s office, who couldn’t locate any paper on this case,” she said.

“It’s only through finding this new material that we got what we needed to confirm that there’s never been any kind of inquest before, and that a death certificate for Inga Maria was never issued.”

Almost exactly a year ago, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decided that two people would not be charged over the murder.

After that statement on July 8, 2020, the PSNI made a renewed appeal for information that may lead to the solving of the 33-year-old mystery.

Detectives have their theories as to who may have been involved, but no tangible proof to bring any perpetrator to justice.