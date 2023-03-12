‘My angel’s here with us’: Matthew McCallan remembered as 300 tractors turn out for run

Members of Matthew McCallan's family praised the local community for their efforts in helping arrange the teenager's birthday tractor run

Hundreds of tractors in memory of Matthew McCallan make their way from Carrickmore to Dungannon on Sunday, March, 12, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

Dogs and members of SARDA NI also attended the tractor run, with donations from the event going towards the organisation

The presence of Matthew McCallan was very much felt on what would have been his 16th birthday in Co Tyrone on Sunday, his mother has said.

Alongside lorries and vintage cars, over 300 tractors from across the island of Ireland met up in his home village of Carrickmore and travelled to Dungannon to celebrate the life of the teenager who died of hypothermia in Fintona last year.

“He’s here, having a ball with us,” said his mother Frances, who added that Matthew would have “absolutely loved” the whole day, which also doubled as a charity event for organisations that helped in the search for him last December.

Matthew disappeared after a night out at a country music event on December 4. His body was found in a ditch by a passer-by the following day.

As hundreds gathered at Thomas Clarkes GAA pitch in Dungannon following the tractor run, they sang ‘happy birthday’ to the St Patrick’s College pupil, before his family released balloons displaying the number 16 and ‘Forever 15’ written on them.

Members of the Search And Rescue Dog Association (SARDA NI) also attended. Some of the funds from donations and raffle tickets for the event will be given to the voluntary group, which had been ready to help in the search, but had not been tasked to do so by the PSNI.

Whilst the day brought mixed emotions for his loved ones, Matthew’s grandmother Margaret Ann said: “It is more sweet than bitter. The generosity of people is unbelievable. I can’t believe there are this many tractors in Northern Ireland,” she continued.

Matthew's mother Frances McCallan with her dog Patrick at Matthew's tractor run in Dungannon

Mum Frances added: “We went to his grave this morning and put flowers on it. I’d a good cry and then just said, ‘that’s it, this is just a special day for Matthew and I’m going to enjoy it’.”

She also led the pack in the first tractor that set off on Sunday afternoon, and said the amount of people who took part “just speaks for itself; it’s amazing”.

Frances said her life would never be the same, and hopes her experience is something no parent ever has to go through, often referring to Matthew as ‘the boy who never came home’.

“It’s been awful; horrific. Unless you have lost a child you won’t understand,” she said.

“I’m empty. There’s part of me missing. My whole daily routine has changed. As a person, you’re changed. I’ll never be the person I was again, but I am a different person now and I’m fit for anything to be perfectly honest.

“Whereas I would have been shy before — doing an interview, I would have hidden away from that — but now, I’m prepared to do anything.

“I was going to say I can’t believe it [the generosity of everyone], but I can believe it, because there’s good people out there and the support they have given us this past couple of months has been amazing.

“Matthew’s friends are amazing, I love them coming to the house, and all this today just speaks for itself and what people thought of him.”

Matthew had loved farming, and Frances had previously described him as “a country boy that lived in the town”.

His coffin had been adorned with pictures of all the things that were close to his heart, including tractors and horses.

On Saturday night, Frances said a woman had arrived at her house with a framed photograph of Matthew in a tractor that she had never seen before. She took it as a spiritual sign.

In a personal tribute to her son, she added: “To my angel. Today should be so different. Just know we are thinking about you, loving you, missing you, and celebrating you on this side of heaven. Happy 16th birthday Matthew.”

Independent councillor for Mid Ulster, Barry Monteith, praised the local community’s efforts during the event.

“It’s been a fantastic response from the community,” he said.

“Well done to Peter [Matthew’s father], Frances and their team of helpers. It shows how well thought of Matthew was.”

Amongst the long list of volunteers that helped organise Matthew’s tractor run, a local creche, Cabragh Childcare, made over 300 buns for the event.

His old primary school, St Mary’s Carland, presented Frances with a cheque for £525 that pupils and teachers helped raise.

On Monday, his secondary school, St Patrick’s College Dungannon, is arranging a jive and line dancing party, with entry proceeds also going towards the tractor run fundraiser.

Frances added: “It would have been right up Matthew’s street, and I just think that’s amazing.”