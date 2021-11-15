My father held dying woman in his arms after blast: McAleese

Mary McAleese has recalled how the death of a woman in her father’s arms after his west Belfast pub was blown up led to his “catatonic depression”, and revealed how she still suffers nightmares from the Troubles.

When loyalists left a car bomb outside her father Paddy Leneghan’s pub, The Long Bar, off the Falls Road in Belfast, he managed to get his staff and customers to safety, but one woman mistakenly thought her child was still on the street.

He rushed to save her but the bomb exploded and a piece of shrapnel from the keys of the car broke the woman’s neck. He was left holding her lifeless body in his arms.

The former Irish President said it changed her family forever.

“My father went out to work that morning his normal self and when he came home he wasn’t my father. That day our lives changed dramatically. We lost our home, we lost our business and my father somehow was lost inside himself,” she said.

A man who was once so full of personality went “silent, just sighing”. He died in 2013, aged 88. In the years after the tragedy, he had suffered “catatonic depression”.

Like so many others who lived through the Troubles, his daughter, now 70, said she continues to suffer from trauma herself, with “recurring horrible dreams”.

“Terror is an awful thing to live with on an ongoing basis,” she said. “It’s a dreadfully unhealthy thing that burrows deep down into your psyche. I don’t think these things are ever over.”

Later, Dr McAleese said she was “driving, listening to the radio, when I heard the psychiatrist Peter Curran describe post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and I had to pull the car over. I suddenly realised, ‘dear God, that’s an exact description of my father’”.

Almost two decades after the pub bombing, she eventually asked her father about his mental prison.

“I said: ‘Can we just talk about what it did to you and where you went to in your head?’ And he looked at me and he said, ‘Do you know, you are the first person who has ever asked me that.’ And this was the best part of 20 years later,” she said.

Dr McAleese, who was President from 1997 to 2011, was speaking ahead of her new documentary With God on our Side, which marks the centenary of partition. In it, she explores the role religion played in the conflict.

Contributors include Pat Hume, widow of the late Nobel Peace laureate, John, in her last interview before her death; former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams; former DUP first minister Arlene Foster, and Alan McBride, whose wife and father-in-law were among 10 people killed in the Shankill fish shop bomb.

The woman who is proud of her roots in Ardoyne said Northern Ireland “was and is a hell on earth created by Christians — and we have to be able to say that straight out. Straight out loud. And ask of those Christians: how are you going to change that? How are you going to stop creating and recreating that hell on earth and try and make Northern Ireland and Ireland in general into the decent good and kind place that all of us long for in our hearts?”

With God On Our Side is on RTÉ1 tonight at 9.35pm, and on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm on Wednesday