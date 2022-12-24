‘My first Christmas exiled in Belfast gives me real hope for the future of my country’, says Ukrainian refugee

Sofi's own personal Christmas tree features messages of hope and strength as her family in Ukraine continue to have to hide in bomb shelters

A Ukrainian refugee has said Christmas has been “emotionally difficult” as she faces the first festive season separated from her family because of the war.

Sofi Ostymchuk (25) came to Belfast with her 13-year-old sister shortly after the Russian invasion in February.

She lives with a host family in east Belfast.

In an emotional interview she said Christmas “has always been (her) favourite time of year” as she faces spending it separated from her loved ones, most of whom are still in the west of Ukraine.

“We always had lots of family traditions and our own cosy family ritual,” she said.

“But this year’s Christmas season was, for me, the most emotionally difficult time.

“I particularly miss my dad, now in the army on the border with Belarus.

“Last Christmas we were together making snow angels like in (my) childhood. Today, we can talk only once in two weeks and I am afraid because the situation on the border is very unstable.”

Sofi says some of our festive traditions have comforted her and distracted her from thoughts of her family, who have to hide in bomb shelters when they hear warning sirens.

“The Christmas market in the city centre has reminded me of the Christmas market in Kyiv last year,” she said.

“It was the festive time two months before the war happened. We couldn’t even imagine what would happen in two months.

“Once I was visiting Victoria Square and heard the song I’ll Be Home For Christmas, and could not stop my tears.

“I could never have thought how much pain this song could cause.”

Despite her own emotions, seeing people enjoy this time of year in Belfast has given her hope.

“I am happy seeing families spending time, people buying presents, and the streets of Belfast decorated with all these Christmas lights.

“It gives me hope and reminds me that bright times will come.

“It reminds me of the festive Kyiv — love and warmth of souls are something Russians can never take away from us.

“Even this year my friends who are in Kyiv send me photos of our favourite places, but without Christmas decorations.”

In a touching gesture, Sofi’s host family have created what she describes as a “power place” underneath her very own Christmas tree so she can still feel connected with her family at this time of year.

It’s filled with photographs of her loved ones back in Ukraine.

“Every time (it feels) difficult, I turn on Carol Of The Bells (a Ukrainian song) and sit watching these photos,” she said.

Sofi joins hundreds of other Ukrainians attempting to enjoy their first Christmas in the UK as the conflict continues in their homeland.

Despite usually celebrating Christmas on January 7 — as determined by the Orthodox Church — Kateryna Chebizhak (34), who works as a telephone interpreter, and her seven-year-old son Kolya are planning on spending December 25 with friends in Enfield, north London.

“We have friends here that live just next door and we will meet to celebrate,” she said.

“I have some presents for Kolya and we will have a nice walk, we might do some arts and crafts and play Uno.”

The pair came to the UK in April after fleeing Kyiv, followed by short stays in Poland and Germany.

She added that when she told her son that children in the UK usually receive presents on December 25, he began making a list.

“Usually in Ukraine we just get presents under the Christmas tree in the new year, but in the UK it works differently,” she added.

“Now’s he waiting for his two presents and he’s really excited. As it is the school holidays, he has been writing Santa letters.”

This time of the year is also tainted with sadness since Ms Chebizhak would normally spend it with her family in Ukraine.

“Usually we have traditions where my mum Tetiana will always make 12 dishes which symbolise the 12 months of the year and we would make a wish on Christmas Eve and go to bed and it should come true,” she explained.

Ms Chebizhak said her parents are okay, but that her mother did not put up a Christmas tree due to the war.

“My sister Anna also used to live not too far from them and she also left to go to Greece with her two children, so they are alone and she doesn’t have any grandchildren nearby,” she added.

“My mum and dad might sit down together and watch some movies or listen to the national anthem of Ukraine, and we’ll have a call. But they are coping and doing great despite it not being a good situation.”

As the pair look forward to 2023, Ms Chebizhak said she “dreams of peace in our country”.

“We really hope the war’s over and we can return to see Kolya’s dad as he misses him very much and is still in the Vinnytska region,” she said.

She also has plans to do an interpretation and translation course to fulfil her dream of becoming a fully qualified interpreter, thanks to public donations made through a crowdfunder set up by platform Beam, which is supporting Ukrainian refugees into finding jobs and homes.

“We are so thankful for all the kindness and support, which means I moved into my own place in November and can do my interpretation course next year,” she explained.

“Kolya is also looking forward to continuing with school and his football classes.

“We’re just trying to live a normal life.”

Olha Komarnytska, who lives in Birmingham with her children Mia (15) and Volodymyr (13), is also set to experience her first Christmas in the UK alongside their host family.

They arrived from western Ukraine in May.

“We usually celebrate Christmas in January, but I think a lot of Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas in December this year because Russians celebrate Christmas in January and it’s not very good for us because we are fighting with Russia,” the 42-year-old said.