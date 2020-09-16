'My heart is absolutely broken': Barry Geraghty's wife pays tribute as Lismore Comprehensive teacher dies aged 42

Tributes have been paid to a hugely-popular Northern Ireland teacher who has died following a short illness.

Barry Geraghty (42) passed away in hospital on Tuesday. The married father-of-four, who was originally from Keady, was a widely admired and highly respected IT teacher at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon.

Earlier this week, Mr Geraghty’s wife Fiona had taken to social media to appeal for prayers as her husband fought for his life in Intensive Care after taking ill unexpectedly.

Posting following her husband’s tragic passing, she wrote: “My heart is absolutely broken. No words to describe the fear and heartache in my life right now. It’s just not fair.”

Paying tribute on social media, Lismore Comprehensive School said: “We deeply regret the tragic and untimely passing of our friend and teaching colleague Mr Barry Geraghty.

“As a subject teacher and senior leader, Barry embodied the ethos of Lismore and was greatly admired and respected by all who knew him.

“We wish to offer our most sincere sympathy to his wife Fiona, his daughter our Year 8 student Chloe, his sons Jamie, Conor and Niall and the extended Geraghty and Campbell families.”

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the talented and very popular teacher.

One person wrote: “A great teacher who always time for his students. A huge, huge loss to Lismore.”

Another added: “He was an inspirational teacher who will be forever remembered by those he taught.”