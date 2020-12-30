My MBE is dedicated to the 10 men who were massacred at Kingsmill, says sole survivor Alan Black

The sole survivor of Kingsmill says he is dedicating his MBE to the 10 men who died in the massacre.

Alan Black, who received the award in the Queen's New Year Honours list said he was accepting it on behalf of his friends as the 45th anniversary of the IRA atrocity approaches.

He was nominated for his cross-community work since the massacre on January 5, 1976. "I am deeply honoured to receive this award but at first I didn't know if I should accept it as I don't feel I've earned it," Mr Black said.

"I decided to accept it, not for myself personally, but on behalf of the boys who were killed. There are 10 grieving families who lost their loved ones in the most brutal circumstances 45 years ago next Tuesday."

He said that he was also dedicating the award to all who had helped him establish the cross-community Brookvale Young Boys Football Club in his home village of Bessbrook in 1979.

Mr Black (77) was shot 18 times but survived when the final round fired into his head didn't penetrate his skull.

Nobody has ever been convicted of the murders, and the bereaved families have lost faith in an ongoing inquest which began four years ago.

Men with blackened faces and military-style clothing stopped the minibus carrying the Protestant workers home to Bessbrook from the Glenanne textile factory.

They thought it was a British Army checkpoint.

The sole Catholic among them was ordered to run away. The men were then lined up beside their van and shot dead.

After Alan was released from hospital, he realised he couldn't continue living in Bessbrook.

"I'd be taking my kids to school and I'd meet the widows with the youngsters who'd lost their fathers. It was too much," he said.

He moved to Scotland with his wife Margaret and their three young children, but Margaret couldn't settle so they returned two years later.

"I was looking for a house for us to live in Bessbrook, and the way it worked was that when a Protestant moved out, a Protestant got their house, and vice-versa if it was a Catholic moving out. A 'Protestant' house became available and I was a cert to get it.

"But I heard that there was a disabled Catholic man, Kevin Jackson, who needed it more than me.

"I knew where his brother-in-law, Brian Sloan, lived so I went to tell him that I was pulling out and Kevin could have the house.

"We struck up a friendship and, over a few pints on a Saturday night, came up with the idea of starting a cross-community youth football team in Bessbrook as a way of keeping our young people together."

Mr Black said he wished to pay tribute to Mr Sloan, Emmet Ferguson, Don Walsh, Artie Green and Paddy Duffy who made a massive contribution to the club from the start.

"We weren't doing ground-breaking work because Bessbrook always had great community relations.

"We were just keeping together what we already had," he said.