‘My mum was going to buy a pram’: Natalie McNally’s brother makes emotional appeal for public help to catch killer

A brother of murder victim Natalie McNally has described how the family has been left with so many questions.

Declan McNally was speaking as he made a fresh appeal for the public to help catch his sister’s killer.

Natalie (32) was killed in her home in Lurgan’s Silverwood Green area just before Christmas. She was 15 weeks’ pregnant with a baby boy.

Almost a month later, her killer is still at large.

Mr McNally told the BBC’s Nolan Show: “It’s indescribable what this family’s been through.

“I don’t really think the grieving process can begin because there’s just too many questions and the killer’s still out there.”

He spoke of his parents’ excitement to have a new grandchild.

“My mum, she was going to buy a pram,” he said.

“This was the plan going forward, they were going to look forward to retirement and having a new grandchild.”

He said that his mum, Bernie, had been especially excited to take her new grandchild for walks in the pram.

“This monster has taken it away from us all,” he said.

Mr McNally opened up about a childhood memory of Natalie, and how funny and intelligent she was.

He remembered their father Noel testing the siblings on their spellings when they were in primary school. Even though Natalie was two years younger, she was always better than him.

“She was intelligent from a young age,” he said.

He also recalled the last time he spoke to Natalie, and her excitement to see her favourite band, The Killers.

“One of the last times we were talking she was talking about all the concert tickets she’d bought for the coming year,” he said.

She had bought tickets for multiple concerts including Lizzo and The Killers.

“Oh God, she could have been at all of them.”

Mr McNally made it clear that the family was incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response and the tips that had already been given to police by the public. He said it had brought them “comfort” in recent weeks.

However, he said “the greatest comfort that we could get is to catch this person and get them behind bars.”

He appealed to the public to “think again, think back to that night.”

“Outside of Lurgan, everyone in the country, we need you on our side.”

“How could you live with yourself if you had information?

“This person is a danger to society,” he added.

Mr McNally highlighted the loss and grief the family was experiencing, and how thankful they would be for information that could lead to her killer’s sentencing.

“We’d be forever grateful. It’s never too late to come forward and do the right thing by Natalie,” he said.

Police have previously made three arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 46-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Saturday. He had been arrested in south Belfast and taken to Musgrave police station.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect. A second man (32) also detained on December 21 has also been released on police bail for further inquiries.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.