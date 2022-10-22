‘My nephew was found dead in this Belfast toilet’: Overdose victim’s aunt calls for safe-injection rooms

More deaths on way if Stormont fails to act, warns homelessness volunteer

The aunt of a man who died after an overdose in a public toilet in Belfast has called for safe-injection rooms in the city centre.

Rebecca McIlroy spoke out after pictures of the same toilet littered with drug paraphernalia went viral earlier this week.

She was left furious after a father posted an image of the toilet online and said his children had been unable to use it because it was filled with discarded syringes and tobacco, as well as having blood on the floor.

“What if somebody had been lying there dead when he was taking his child in?” she asked.

Her nephew, Patrick, was one of five men to die on the streets of Belfast in the space of a few months earlier this year.

Patrick was at one point a mental health support worker, but his life spiralled out of control because of past trauma and he ended up on the streets, although his family tried to do all they could to help him.

The 27-year-old was found in the toilet on Lombard Street by a friend who had been asleep next to him.

Patrick died on June 9

“I often think that if Patrick had been in there on his own, he could have been in there for hours,” Rebecca said.

After seeing the same toilet in the news again earlier this week, she added: “If they [Belfast City Council] had been checking the toilets, maybe they would’ve found him and been able to help.

“If they checked the toilets hourly because of the [drug] situation that goes on, would they have found Patrick on time?”

“If that daddy this week had stayed outside and the child had gone in on its own, you just don’t know [what would’ve happened] because kids touch things.”

Rebecca and her family want the authorities to introduce safe drug injecting rooms to help homeless addicts use narcotics in a safe and private space.

However, after meeting with politicians in the aftermath of Patrick’s death, she told it would “never happen”.

Rebecca and her sisters met with Health Minister Robin Swann in a bid to encourage Stormont to do more to tackle the growing mental health and addiction problems.

“We were asking for a facility for these people. They need a facility to get off drugs, [but] unfortunately, it can’t happen overnight,” she said.

“What they [the department] were saying was that they were only seven weeks in the job [at that time]. They didn’t know what was going to happen and [they said] their hands were tied.

“They told us not to worry, that we’re grieving and they will do their jobs. They were really nice and very concerned. We just hope the Executive gets back together before it’s too late.

“We asked if we could get these kids a safe injecting room, [but] they said it would never, ever happen. They didn’t say why. They just said it would never happen.”

Since Patrick’s death on June 9, Rebecca, her daughter and niece have started volunteering with Belfast Homeless Services.

She believes that anyone can end up on the streets, no matter who they are.

“It would break your heart. It’s so sad. Our Patrick was failed by the system from when he was a child. You just don’t know what can happen,” she told this newspaper.

Belfast City Council apologised to the father that posted photos of the toilet this week.

It said: “Our toilets at Lombard Street are cleaned regularly throughout the day. Our frontline staff are also out in the city centre daily.

“The council works closely with partner agencies, their outreach teams and the PSNI to develop longer-term solutions to address substances misuse in our city centre.”

In an interview with this newspaper a few weeks ago, Belfast City Council chief executive John Walsh said serious consideration should be given to safe drug consumption rooms.

However, the Department of Health said it could do nothing.

It added: “Drugs consumption rooms or overdose prevention facilities are not permitted under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.”

The department is considering launching a review of an enhanced drug treatment service that has opened in Glasgow to assess whether a similar service would be helpful here.

While it is different from a consumption room, it can provide “heroin assisted treatment” to a small number of people

The department said: “Those selected for treatment are generally those people who have been failed by other treatments, which can include methadone and community addiction services.”