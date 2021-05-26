My pal India: Arlene Foster tells of love for her rescue cat on Dundonald school visit

First Minister Arlene Foster told pupils her favourite animal was her pet cat India, named after her favourite country outside Northern Ireland, during a visit to a Dundonald school this week.

Mrs Foster met with primary seven children at Brooklands Primary School and said their optimism was inspirational to her as she will soon embark on the next chapter in her life.

She answered questions from pupils and shared her love for her rescue cat, who joined the Foster family from Three Valley Vets in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone, last year.

Arlene Foster's cat, India

The outgoing DUP leader told pupils her favourite takeaway food was honey chilli chicken from a Chinese takeaway and told pupils of her love of the colours red and blue.

She will on Friday step down as DUP leader after the election of her replacement Edwin Poots but is expected to remain in post as First Minister until the end of June.

She said she was personally inspired by the class as they “look to the unknown future with both hope and enthusiasm”. Yesterday Mrs Foster visited Craigavon Senior High School to mark the school's celebrations for the NI Centenary. She took part in a tree planting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.