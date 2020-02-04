Mystery as man found seriously injured on side of Northern Ireland road

The man was found in a layby off the Foreglen Road in Claudy. Pic Google.

Police in Northern Ireland are trying to establish how a man was left with serious injuries at the side of a road.

The man, aged in his 40s, is in hospital in a critical condition.

He was found in a layby off the Foreglen Road in Claudy, Co Londonderry, on Monday at around 5pm and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Our enquiries into this incident are an early stage but, at this time, we believe this incident may be linked to the report of a white Ford Transit van stolen from an address on Foreglen Road a short time earlier, around 5pm.

"When we received the report for the concern for safety of the male, the Foreglen Road would have been busy, and I would appeal to drivers with dash cams to check their footage to see if they captured what occurred, or if they captured the white van being driven on the road.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 1458 of 03/02/20 and tell us what you know.”

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.