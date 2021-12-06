Mystery as ‘shooting in progress’ signs at NI protected wildlife habitat vanish after questions raised

Mystery surrounds the appearance and disappearance of a number of ‘shooting in progress’ signs in the Carrickreagh lough shore area of Enniskillen.

Several members of the public, who frequently walk the pathway alongside Lough Erne, spotted the bright yellow signs attached to trees near the car park and at other points along the route,

They voiced concerns as the area in question is partially located within the Geo Park and is an area of scientific interest with protected wildlife habitat.

Those who spoke out pointed to previous issues around alleged attempts to block access to the public car park, and they felt shooting signs may be an extension of this.

The image was sent to a number of public authorities, who were asked if shooting is lawful on the land in question, and if so, who holds the rights.

They were also asked if the the signs were lawfully erected, and if not, what action was being taken to remove them?

Finally, they were asked who gave permission for the signs to be erected, and if they accurately reflected ongoing activity?

The PSNI said Enniskillen police were “aware of these signs in the Carrickreagh area,” adding: “there have been no reports made of any shooting in this area”.

Asked if this was the extent of their response, the PSNI spokesperson replied: “That’s all we can say at this time.”

Meanwhile, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council suggested this was a matter for the Forest Service of Northern Ireland.

The same enquiry was submitted to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), which has responsibility for the Forestry Service.

In response, a DAERA spokesperson said: “The sporting rights for this area of land at Ely Lodge forest are not owned or managed by Forest Service, and are reserved to a third party.

“The third party, in exercising their sporting rights, may use signage to inform members of the public when the activity is taking place.

“Forest Service’s permission is not required for the use of signage; however, where it is used, it should be conducive to the forest environment, and displayed when the activity is ongoing to inform the public use.”

The statement concluded: “In the circumstances, the signage in the photograph has now been removed.”

DAERA was asked if any criminality occurred as a result of these signs, as it appears they did not relate to an active shoot; if they did, were there any potential issues due to the close proximity to a road.

There was no response.

The members of the public who raised the issue were relieved the signage was removed, but remain bewildered as to why they were erected in the first place.